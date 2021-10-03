During the week of Sept. 19-25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 347 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire started by unattended cooking, 1 for a bucket truck fire started when the boom contacted power lines, 2 for stove fires, 1 for a freezer on fire, 1 for a transient fire started outside a building, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 2 for assisting Imperial County with fires (1 trailer and 1 field fire)
• 30 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 2 involving poles, 1 head-on crash, 1 rollover crash, 1 involving a wall, and 1 involving a motorcycle
• 274 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 19 for unconscious people (1 involving bystander CPR), 7 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 5 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 17 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 4 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for bee stings, 12 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 4 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when they fell from a skateboard, 1 for possible injured children on a school bus, and other illnesses and injuries
• 26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal from a school (8-foot non-poisonous), 2 assisting YPD with an EMS standby, 1 for an oven that wouldn’t shut off, 1 for an illegal trash fire in a yard, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a controlled field burn that left the boundaries, 1 for a vehicle fire, 2 for the smell of gas, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms