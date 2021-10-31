During the week of Oct. 17-23, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 337 emergency calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a mobile home fire (fatality) involving smoking materials and home oxygen use, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for the smell of gas from an outside meter, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, and one for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a power pole, and 1 involving a building
278 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 42 for falls, 13 for unconscious people, 4 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 8 for an intoxicated person, 7 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 18 for people with psychiatric problems, (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for a medical alarm, 2 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 8 for bad headaches, 2 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a person who drank hand sanitizer, and other illnesses and injuries
19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 for a tree fire, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an illegal debris fire, and various alarms