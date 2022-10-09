During the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 319 emergency calls for service, including:
6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an a/c unit smoking, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, and 1 called to assist MCAS with a medical emergency on base
15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving a bicyclist
267 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 32 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 37 for fall related injuries, 6 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 6 for a person under the influence of drugs, 7 for people with psychiatric problems (3 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration or heat illness, 9 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 10 for man down calls, 4 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 12 for welfare checks, 1 for a 6 year old with a ring stuck on their finger, 1 for a person not feeling well after ingesting a marijuana edible, 1 for a person who fell 20’ from a palm tree, 1 for a person who injured their hand punching a window, 1 for a person injured falling from an electric scooter, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
29 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 6 for requested appearance at schools or a business, 1 for a snake removal, 2 for heavy chemical smells in the area, 2 for illegal debris fires, 1 for heavy smell of natural gas in an area, 1 for power lines down, 2 for small brush fires, and various alarms
