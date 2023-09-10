During the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 400 emergency calls for service including:
22 Fire Responses including a fire sprinkler activation and smoke coming from a power strip. Power strip safety tips include:
• Not all power strips have surge protection, surge protection is recommended.
• Do not connect power strips to additional power strips or extension cords.
• Know what your power strip is rated for and do not plug in devices that draw more power than the power strip and the receptacle’s limit.
• Only use power strips approved for outdoor use outside.
• Do not cover power strips.
• Discontinue use if damage is present.
12 Mutual Aid Responses to assist other agencies
44 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Technical Rescue Responses including several alarms, 3 calls for snake removals, a vehicle that was stuck in the water after the rain, and a water rescue from the river
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a vehicle the collided with a wall, a vehicle that collided with a trailer, and a rollover
302 Medical Responses including: 10 for abdominal pain, 11 for upper extremity pain, 7 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 8 for alcohol overuse, 6 for altered levels of consciousness, 13 for anxiety, 14 for psychological distress, 13 for chest pain, 1 for a stroke, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 19 for difficulty breathing, 6 for dizziness, 4 for drug overdoses, 7 for headaches or head pain, 4 for heart problems, 2 for back pain, 12 for blood pressure issues, 18 for pain, 6 for seizures, 3 for fainting, 6 for dehydration, 4 for heat exhaustion, 13 for injuries, 1 for a burn, 15 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
