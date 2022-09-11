by the yuma fire department
During the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 314 emergency calls for service, including:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
by the yuma fire department
During the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 314 emergency calls for service, including:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a toaster on fire, 1 for a small fire in a commercial dryer extinguished by a fire sprinkler system, 1 for a fire in a department store extinguished by a fire sprinkler system, 1 for a fire in an office building, 1 for a grill on fire under an apartment patio awning, 1 for smell of gas in a residence, 1 for an electric stove on fire, 1 for a debris fire, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a light pole, 1 involving a rollover, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
264 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 19 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 29 for fall related injuries, 12 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 12 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration/heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 3 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for broken bones, 1 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 17 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 17 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured falling from a roof, 2 for people with a ring stuck on a finger, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
12 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for requested appearances at schools, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an illegal trash burn, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up, 1 for a snake removal, and various alarms
Sunny. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 97F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.