During the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 360 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for palm trees on fire (1 struck by lightning), 1 for a smoking washing machine, 1 for a small grass fire, 1 for a house fire started by a grill fire on the patio, and various alarms
7 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County and 3 assisting Imperial County with fires in Winterhaven area (2 palm tree fires, 1 haystack fire)
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a power pole, 1 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 rollover, 1 head-on crash, and 2 involving motorcycles
296 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 49 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 13 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 20 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 7 for a medical alarm, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 16 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 7 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a near drowning of a 3 year old in a backyard pool, 1 for a juvenile hit by a football, and other illnesses and injuries
27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a gas stove that wouldn’t turn off, 1 for a vehicle fire, 4 for a haystack fire, 1 for a vehicle leaking fuel in a parking lot, 1 for power lines down, 1 for vehicle fire, 1 for a transformer fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms