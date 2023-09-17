During the week of Sept. 3-9, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 400 emergency calls for service including:
17 Fire Responses including a residential fire, a fire in a backyard, an oven fire, and a stove fire
4 Mutual Aid Responses to assist other agencies
23 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including various alarms
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 2 involving 3 vehicles as well as a rollover
291 Medical Responses including: 12 for abdominal pain, 8 for upper extremity pain, 22 for lower extremity pain, 2 for deaths, 3 for alcohol overuse, 5 for altered levels of consciousness, 17 for anxiety, 10 for psychological distress, 9 for chest pain, 3 for strokes, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 30 for difficulty breathing, 5 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 11 for headaches or head pain, 5 for heart problems, 3 for back pain, 12 for blood pressure issues, 8 for pain, 8 for seizures, 4 for fainting, 1 for dehydration, 2 for heat exhaustion, 1 for kidney stones, 12 for injuries, 13 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s message is #BeThe1To, which includes 5 steps:
• Ask – Communicate with your friends or family in a direct and unbiased manner
• Be There – Listen, connect, and follow through
• Help Keep Them Safe – Get time and distance between them and their chosen method
• Help Them Connect – Connect them to 988 Lifeline or other mental health professionals
• Follow Up – Keep up the connection and contact
For more information visit: https://www.bethe1to.com/bethe1to-steps-evidence/
