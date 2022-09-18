During the week of Sept. 4-10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 315 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a smell of propane inside a large store, 1 for a motorhome fire, 1 for a semi-truck fire, 1 for a vehicle on fire here a house, 1 for a smoke smell from an a/c unit, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Imperial County with medical emergencies (1 in the Winterhaven area, 1 in Westmoreland area)
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a golf cart hitting a house, 1 involving a rollover, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
267 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 27 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 31 for fall related injuries, 8 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 10 possible stroke cases, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for dehydration/heat illness, 7 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 16 for welfare checks, 1 an abscessed tooth, 1 for a teenager injured by falling weightlifting equipment, 1 for a person with a bad reaction to CBD gummies, 1 for a person injured by breaking a window with their fist, 1 for a person injured by falling from a barstool, 1 for a 4 year old with handcuffs stuck on their ankle, 1 for a person injured when a fake fingernail was ripped off in a fight, 1 for a person with a flipped back toenail, 1 for an ingrown toenail, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
20 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for requested appearances at schools, 2 for helping with disabled vehicles, 1 for problems with an oxygen machine, 1 for a blown power transformer, 2 for downed power lines, and various alarms
