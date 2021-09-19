During the week of Sept. 5-11, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 344 emergency calls for service, including:
9 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a Mobile home fire, 1 for a small fire in an apartment wall, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for a propane grill fire, 1 for burning debris in a yard, and various alarms
7 Mutual Aid
Including: 6 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 assisting Somerton will medical emergencies at a traffic crash
14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a bicycle hitting a motor vehicle
290 Other Medical Emergencies
(serious to minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 30 for chest pain, 45 for falls, 15 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 3 for intoxicated people, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 22 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 4 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 7 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 1 for an assault, 1 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a person who accidently drank liquid detergent, 1 for a 7 year old choking on a bottle cap, and other illnesses and injuries
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for standbys or other appearances, 1 for a person stuck in a raised boom truck, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 3 for debris fires in yards, 1 for a trash can fire, 1 for downed power lines, 2 for a haystack fire, and various alarm