During the week of Sept. 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 298 emergency calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke in hotel from extension cord/outlet setting off alarm, 1 for a mattress fire in a trailer, 2 for strong smell of gas in residence, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Imperial County with a rollover traffic crash in the Winterhaven area
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a wall, 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a head-on crash, and 3 involving 3 or more vehicles
250 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 33 for fall-related injuries, 7 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 16 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 2 for an allergic reaction, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for bee stings, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 6 for bad headaches, 4 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 12 for welfare checks, 2 for rings stuck on fingers, 1 for a 1 year old who ate cigarettes, 1 for a 5 year old who ingested a cleaning chemical, 1 for a person who burned their feet in a hot tub, 1 for a person with their arm stuck in a car window, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
17 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a requested appearance at a school, 2 for helping with disabled vehicles, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for downed power lines, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for smell of gas in a house, and various alarms
