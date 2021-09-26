During the week of Sept. 12-18, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 387 emergency calls for service, including:
• 14 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a mobile home fire, 1 for the smell of ammonia in an area. 1 for a small leak from a railroad tanker car, 1 for a mattress fire in a backyard, 1 for a blown transformer starting a grass fire, 1 for an oven smoking, and various alarms
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County
• 23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a pole, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving a pedestrian
• 328 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 43 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 50 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated people, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 27 for people with psychiatric problems (19 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 3 for a medical alarm, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 16 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 a gunshot wound (fatality), 7 for an assault, 2 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured when they crashed their motorized scooter, 1 for a person with super glue in their eye, 1 for a person who cut their hand breaking a glass window, 1 for an infant who swallowed a piece of seashell, and other illnesses and injuries
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a snake in a bedroom, 3 for assisting people with smoke alarms, 1 for an electrical fire in a sink, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for smoke coming from manhole covers, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a brush fire that was on the CA side of the river, and various alarms