During the week of Aug. 21-27, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 297 emergency calls for service, including:
3 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a smell of gas in a business, 1 for a possible gas leak in a home, and various alarms
10 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a rollover, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
269 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 37 for fall related injuries, 9 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 9 for people with psychiatric problems (4 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for dehydration/heat illness, 4 for medical alarms, 3 for an allergic reaction, 3 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fevers, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 15 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 15 for welfare checks, 1 for a person hit by a tree that fell in a parking lot (no serious injury), 1 for a teenager injured falling from a motorized scooter, 1 for a person injured falling off a skateboard, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
15 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist at a school with a science project, 1 to assist YPD with an EMS standby, 1 for a broken water line, 1 for a debris fire started by a carelessly discarded cigarette, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a debris fire in a backyard, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a small brush fire along the railroad tracks, 1 for a hissing water softener, and various alarms
