During the week of Aug. 22-28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 356 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 1 for a shed fire in a backyard, 1 for a gas line broken by a construction crew, 1 for a smoking a/c unit, and various alarms
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County and 1 assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency near Andrade
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a power pole, 3 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a vehicle in a dry canal, and 1 involving 4 vehicles
• 304 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 25 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 14 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 7 for intoxicated persons, 2 for persons under the influence of drugs, 21 for people with psychiatric problems (14 threatening or attempting suicide), 8 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for kids locked in vehicles, 1 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 7 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 6 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 1 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a person who was injured when a heavy window fell on them, 1 for a person with their hand caught in machinery, 1 for a 3 year old choking on candy, and other illnesses and injuries
• 23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for a snake removal, 1 for a broken light bulb, 4 for small brush fires (3 along the Interstate), 1 for a vehicle leaking fuel in a parking lot, 2 for trash bin fires, 1 for power lines sparking, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a cooking fire, 1 for a palm tree fire,1 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms