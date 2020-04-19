During the week of April 5-11, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 264 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 General Fire Response
Including: A shed fire, a fire in a bathroom vent fan, a fire in a backyard, and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the county.
• 11 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving buildings, and 1 involving 3 vehicles.
• 229 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 33 for falls, 15 for unconscious people, 5 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 7 for drug overdoses, 18 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for choking, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies 1 for a spider bite, 3 for man down calls, 1 for burned feet from spilled hot water, 4 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for gunshot wounds (2 individuals, 1 fatality), 7 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 15 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for helping with a disabled vehicle, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 to assist a disabled resident with a water leak, 1 for a large backyard bonfire, 1 for a small brush fire along a wall started by a transient individual, and various alarms.