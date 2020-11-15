By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
During the week of Nov. 1-7, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 302 emergency calls for service, including:
• 2 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in a rack of clothes at a retail store extinguished by the fire suppression sprinkler system, a strong smell of ammonia, and various alarms
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the County
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a head-on crash, and 1 involving a building
• 241 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 38 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (4 where bystanders were providing CPR), 6 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 18 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for a kid locked in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for bee sting, 5 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 5 for deceased persons, 1 for a 1 year old who swallowed lighter fluid, 1 for a person burned by hot coffee, 1 for a teenager who injured their hand punching something, and other illnesses and injuries
• 36 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for standbys at sporting events, 2 for drive by recognition events, 2 for strong natural gas smells, 1 for a standby with YPD, 1 for multiple haystacks on fire, 1 for downed power lines, 1 for a tree down on power lines, 1 for a strong chemical smell, 1 for an illegal backyard trash fire, 2 for vehicles smoking, 1 for a vehicle on fire, 1 for a fire in a transient camp, 1 for a blown power transformer, 2 for trash fires by railroad tracks, 1 for a person lighting clothes on fire in the middle of the street, 1 for a balloon in power lines, 1 for a trash can fire at Kennedy park, 1 for a BBQ grill propane tank leaking, and various alarms