During the week of May 24-30, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 301 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fence on fire between two homes, 2 small residential gas leaks, and various alarms.
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Imperial County with two 2 fires in the Winterhaven area, and assisted Rural/Metro with 2 medical emergencies in the county.
• 18 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a wall.
• 253 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 27 for difficulty breathing, 13 for chest pain, 26 for falls, 12 for unconscious people, 12 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 6 for person under the influence of drugs, 1 for drug overdose, 7 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 1 for children locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 12 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for burned feet from walking barefoot on hot pavement, 3 for bad headaches, 9 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a personal appearance request (drive-by), 3 for public assists, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for cardboard boxes on fire next to a business, 1 for balloons in power lines, 1 for an ATV on fire, 2 for small gas leaks, 1 for lines down, 1 for a disabled person needing help getting out of the river, and various alarms.