From Sunday, March 8, through Saturday, March 14, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 363 emergency calls for service, including:
• 17 general fire response
Including: A stove fire, smoke coming from parking lot solar panels, a shed fire, a gas stove with the ignitor stuck on, smoke coming from a refrigerator, an illegal trash fire, a fire in a bathroom exhaust fan, and various alarms
• 3 mutual aid
Including: Assisted Rural Metro with 2 medical emergencies in the County, and 1 medical emergency in Imperial County
• 39 motor vehicle crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 2 involving rollovers, 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 4 reported as head-on, 1 jackknifed semi on the interstate, 1 involving a power pole, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 involving a wall
• 270 other medical emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 15 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 6 for intoxicated persons, 4 for persons under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses, 21 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 7 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 2 for deceased persons, 1 for withdrawals from drugs, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a child who accidentally swallowed varnish, and other illnesses and injuries
• 34 special duty, public assistance, and residential assignments
Including: 2 for public appearances, 1 for assisting disabled vehicle, 1 for a tree on fire, 2 for people stuck in elevators, 5 for blown or damaged power transformers, 2 for downed power lines, 1 for a leaning power pole, and various alarms