During the week of April 19-25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 310 emergency calls for service, including:
• 16 General Fire Response
Including: A house fire, 3 illegal trash fires, 2 for gas in homes from stoves left on, 2 for smoking A/C units, 1 for a trash can on fire in a garage, and various alarms.
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural/Metro with a brush fire at Martinez Lake, and 1 for assisting with a medical emergency in the county.
• 10 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a rollover, and 2 involving light poles.
• 251 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (including 5 where CPR was being given), 1 seizure case, 3 possible stroke cases, 6 for an intoxicated person, 3 for drug overdoses, 20 for people with psychiatric problems, 3 for medical alarms, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 7 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 3 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds (1 fatal), 4 for assaults, 1 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 2 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for burns on leg from hot water, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 4 for snake removals, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up of a crime scene, 1 to assist with a burst water pipe, 3 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a burning tree stump, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for an arcing electrical line, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, and various alarms.