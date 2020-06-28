During the week of June 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 320 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: A small kitchen fire, a BBQ grill fire, smoke from an A/C unit, aerosol cans in garage blowing up, and various alarms.
• 6 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural/Metro with medical emergencies in the Foothills, 1 to backfill for Somerton, 1 to assist with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area, 1 for a fire in Winterhaven, 1 for a vehicle fire on I-8 in Imperial County.
• 21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 2 involving fences, and 2 involving poles.
• 269 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 26 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (bystander CPR was being given), 8 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 1 for person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdose (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 12 for people with psychiatric problems, 6 for dehydration/heat illness, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for children locked in vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for dog bite, 9 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 6 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 12 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 2 for child drownings (3-year-old and 2-year-old), 1 for a 2-year-old cut by a piece of glass, 1 for a person with splinters all over their body, 1 for a person who accidentally took their spouse’s medication, 1 for a person who accidentally cut their wrist while slicing fruit, 1 for a person choking on a thumbtack, 1 to a location with a person with an injured hand and another with an injured mouth, 1 for a person who swallowed a thumbtack, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a traffic crash, 2 for snake removals, 1 for an illegal debris fire, 1 for fertilizer on fire, 1 for hay bales on fire, and various alarms.