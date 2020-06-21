During the week of June 7-13, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 318 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a trailer fire, 1 for a gas leak in a home, 1 for a fire set in a park restroom, 1 for a fire in a bathroom ventilation fan, 1 for a shirt on fire in a hotel room, and various alarms.
• 1 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural/Metro with a medical emergency in the Foothills.
• 10 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 rollover crash, 1 involving a canal, 1 involving a pond, and 2 involving motorcycles (1 fatality).
• 278 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 34 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 20 for unconscious people (3 where bystander CPR was being given), 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 6 for an intoxicated person, 2 for person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdose (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 16 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for dehydration/heat illness, 2 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 1 for a wasp sting, 15 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a person stuck in a canal, 1 for an 11-month-old who drank alcohol, 1 for a 10-year-old shocked by an electric fan, 1 for a person who swallowed mouthwash, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD, 3 for lines down, 1 for a power pole sparking, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a mulch fire, 1 for a fertilizer fire burning over a gas pipeline, 1 for an illegal yard fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a brush fire started by firecrackers, and various alarms.