Fire in hotel laundry room destroys dryer

A fire in a hotel laundry room on Monday morning was quickly extinguished, according to the Yuma Fire Department.
YFD Spokesperson Mike Erfert said the incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the Arizona Inn, 2655 S. 4th Ave.
Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the hotel’s laundry room, where a double-stack dryer was found to be on fire.
The fire, which was put out quickly, was found to have started in the dryer and damage was contained to the laundry room.
The dryer was destroyed by the fire and the laundry room was damaged by smoke.
Firefighters confirmed that the fire had not spread beyond the laundry room.
There were no injuries and the Arizona Inn remained open for business.