The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week will be “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” the Yuma Fire Department announced on Monday.
The weeklong event, which is sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), began Sunday and will continue through Saturday. The campiagn will highlight the leading cause of home fires, which is unattended cooking and cooking equipment.
According to the NFPA, the kitchen continues to be the leading contributor to fires inside the home and people need to take personal responsibility to prevent them from happening.
The NFPA also notes that this year’s focus on cooking safety is particularly timely since the public may still be avoiding restaurants during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and choosing to do more cooking and entertaining at home.
To further mark this week, each day the YFD will be highlighting a different aspect of fire prevention.
Some of those key aspects include never leaving cooking unattended, keeping flammable objects such as towels and food packages at least three feet away from stovetops, and not using stoves while sleepy or after consuming alcohol in order to stay alert.
U.S. fire departments responded to 1.3 million fires in 2019. These fires resulted in roughly 3,700 civilian fire fatalities, 16,600 civilian injuries and $14.8 billion in damages. On average, seven people per day die in U.S. home fires.
The first national recognition of a Fire Prevention Day came in 1911 on the 40th anniversary of “The Great Chicago Fire.” That fire occurred October 9, 1871.
At least 250 people died, 100,000 were left homeless, more than 17,000 structures and 2000 acres burned in only 27 hours. Popular legend has it that the fire was started by a lantern kicked over by “Mrs. O’Leary’s cow”.
Less known to history is “The Great Peshtigo Fire” (the most devastating forest fire in American history) raging that same week in neighboring Wisconsin.
That fire would burn 2,400 square miles (1.2 million acres), killing more than 1,100 people, completely destroying the town of Peshtigo, Wisconsin and 15 other towns.
That week in October would long be remembered for its tragic losses in life and property. In 1925 President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed the first National Fire Prevention Week.
Ninety three years later, this country has grown tremendously and great efforts have been made to protect and preserve life and property, but thousands still die in fires every year in the United States.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.