A fire reported inside a home early Thursday morning was put out by an adult resdient with a garden house before firefighters arrived.
The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue and when Yuma firefighters arrived on scene, they found light smoke coming from inside the residence.
Firefighters determined the fire had been in the dining room of the home and that it had already been extinguished.
“(Firefighters) confirmed the fire had not spread from the area of origin, and ventilated the smoke from the residence,” said Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert.
Two adults and three children were home at the time of the fire and all were able to safely evacuate.
“One of the adults woke up to hear a popping sound and smelled smoke,” Erfert said.
The adult who had used the garden house to put out the fire was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported.
Also, because the home was not able to be immediately reoccupied, the American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family.
The cause of the fire was believed to be electrical. The home also had only one smoke alarm and it was not functioning.
According to the YFD, special care should always be taken when extension cords are used, making sure they are not covered or pinched.
Most fatal fires happen late at night or early in the morning when people are sleeping. As such, the YFD recommends changing the batteries in smoke detectors every year and testing them monthly.
Smoke detectors should also be replaced every 10 years.
