The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) has implemented Stage I fire restrictions on state trust lands within La Paz, Mohave, and Yuma counties, effective today.

In a press release, DFFM fire managers said an uptick in fire activity coupled with an overload of curing, fine fuels warrant restrictions in the western part of the state. With temperatures rising and dry weather forecast, fine fuel will dry out faster, creating increased fire danger and the potential for higher fire activity.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you