An automated sprinkler system prevented a fire inside a battery facility in Yuma from spreading Monday afternoon.
At approximately 4 p.m. firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a commercial fire with water flowing from the sprinkler system at a building in the 3700 block of South Arizona Avenue.
According to Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin, arriving firefighters found light haze and smoke coming from the building.
“Upon entry, firefighters found an active fire sprinkler flowing in a production area of the facility,” Franklin said.
The fire was being held under control by one active sprinkler head before it was fully extinguished by firefighters.
“This properly working fire sprinkler was able to prevent any further damage to the building and its contents, and protect the lives of the workers inside,” Franklin said.
No injuries were reported, and business operations were only interrupted for a short time.
She added that fire spreads quickly and can double in size every minute. Even small fires can cause significant damage to property and endanger those nearby.
“Fire sprinkler systems can keep fires from spreading and can also extinguish them,” Franklin said.
Contrary to many Hollywood portrayals, only sprinkler heads directly exposed to the heat activate, not those in the rest of the room, building, or complex.