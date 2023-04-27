battery fire

Firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a commercial fire with water flowing from the sprinkler system at a battery facility in the 3700 block of S. Arizona Avenue on Monday afternoon.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT

An automated sprinkler system prevented a fire inside a battery facility in Yuma from spreading Monday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m. firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department responded to a commercial fire with water flowing from the sprinkler system at a building in the 3700 block of South Arizona Avenue.

