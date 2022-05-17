A fire that started in a shed spread to a power pole on Sunday afternoon, leaving a home without electricity.
Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert said that at about 12:30 p.m. a fire was reported in a backyard in the 800 block of 5th Avenue.
Erfert said when firefighters arrived on scene, they found two sheds and a power pole on fire.
Although the fire was quickly extinguished, it knocked out power to the home.
The resident was provided assistance by the American Red Cross.
No determination as to what caused the fire has been made at this time.
