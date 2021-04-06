One person and a firefighter were treated for minor burns by paramedics from Tri-Valley EMS and later released following a fire in Tacna on Saturday.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday the Wellton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Cecil Circle to assist the Tacna Fire Department with a report of multiple structures on fire.
Firefighters from both departments spent about an hour and a half putting out the fire, saving at least three structures that were in danger of either being damaged or destroyed.
“It was a pretty large fire and spreading quickly,” said Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, of the Wellton Fire Department.
The fire, however, destroyed one trailer and several cars.
The Tacna Fire Department remained on scene afterwards and is conducting the investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation District also provided assistance.
