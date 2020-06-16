Firefighters extinguish blaze in Somerton home

Firefighters from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department were forced to pull out the entire ceiling of a home in order to fully extinguish a house fire Sunday morning.
According to information provided by Fire Chief Paul DeAnda, at approximately 7:14 a.m., a fire was reported in a home at 714 W. Main St.
DeAnda reported that smoke from the fire could be seen from the fire station. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found that the attic of the home was completely engulfed in flames.
An older couple was home at the time, but they were able to get out of the house safely. They told firefighters that the fire started in electrical wiring in the northwest bedroom of the home.
DeAnda explained that because it was an older-model home, it had been built with compressed fiberboard ceilings with asbestos, which generated a lot of smoke and heat.
That smoke, he added, could be seen all the way to Yuma.
Somerton/Cocopah firefighters were suppressing the fire within four minutes of their arrival on scene.
Due to their quick action, the attic fire was put out without the trusses or exterior roof collapsing.
The Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department assisted with putting out the fire while the Yuma Fire Department backfilled the fire station, along with a San Luis Fire Department ambulance.