Firefighters extinguish fire on freight train

Firefighters from the Wellton and Tacna Fire Departments extinguished a fire in the engine of a freight train early Tuesday morning before it could spread to the cargo cars behind it.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said Wellton firefighters were dispatched to the area of Avenue 17E and the railroad tracks just after midnight as part of a mutual aid request from the Tacna Fire Department for a report of a fully-engulfed train.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they immediately began putting out the fire, but were not able to locate the conductor of the train.
Making the situation even more dangerous was that the car directly behind the engine was a tanker of some type.
“It wasn’t labeled so we didn’t know what was in it,” Rodriguez said. “The conductor told us later that it was empty.”
The conductor, it turns out, was inspecting the rest of the train to see if there were any other fires.
After the fire was out, the conductor told firefighters that a passing train had contacted him and told him that his engine was on fire.
“The conductor wasn’t aware of the fire because his control board wasn’t showing any alarms or warnings.” Rodriguez said.
As a result, the conductor stopped the train to perform a visual inspection, and that is when he noticed the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no reported injuries.
Rodriguez said the train’s engine was completely destroyed by the fire and Union Pacific had to send another engine to the site to tow the train to the nearest station, which is in Yuma.