Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a possible fence fire on Wednesday, but instead found a single-wide mobile home partially engulfed in flames.
The fire was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Shale Drive in the Foothills. Firefighters quickly deployed water lines and began extinguishing the fire.
Unable to enter the mobile home due to electrical arcing from the power pedestal, firefighters remained outside the structure until APS arrived and turned off the power at the transformer.
All of the mobile home’s occupants made it out safely, including the family pets.
No injuries were reported.
Charly McMurdie of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the Red Cross in Yuma said volunteers were sent to the scene and provided assistance to one person and three dogs who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.