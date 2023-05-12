fire

One person and three dogs were displaced by a fire at a single-wide mobile home in the Foothills Wednesday evening. Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RURAL METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a possible fence fire on Wednesday, but instead found a single-wide mobile home partially engulfed in flames.

The fire was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Shale Drive in the Foothills. Firefighters quickly deployed water lines and began extinguishing the fire.

