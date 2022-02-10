What started out as a backyard fire Wednesday morning north of Winterhaven spread to two houses, a farm tractor and a haystack, temporarily closing Foster Road for several hours.
Assistant Chief Salvador Flores of the Imperial County Fire Department said the fire was reported at approximately 10:21 a.m. as possibly weeds or garbage burning in the backyard of a residence in the 600 block of Foster Road.
However, firefighters from the Winterhaven Fire Department found the fire had spread to two houses and a storage building on the property.
“Only one of the homes was occupied,” Flores said. “The other was not being used.”
He added that high winds blew embers south of the original location, causing fires in three other sites, including an area just north of the railroad tracks where some brush ignited.
“This was a wind-driven fire,” Flores said.
From there the fire spread to an irrigation ditch on the south side of the railroad tracks and ignited more brush and piles of dried-out vegetation.
The last of the three fires was just north of Interstate 8, where a haystack caught on fire. In all, the fires impacted an estimated nine acres.
Due to the active number of fires, mutual aid was requested with the Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro and the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department all responding.
The El Centro Fire Department, the Holtville Fire Department, the Brawley Fire Department and the Calipatria Fire Department also responded.
A farm tractor was also destroyed in the fire.
Flores said all the fires were brought under control by about noon and that firefighters spent several hours mopping up and watching for hotspots.
He added that firefighters would also monitor the scenes for a few days to ensure that any of the fires don’t reignite.
“We expect there to be some smoke as the fires continue to smolder,” Flores said.
Because the fires were on Tribal land the Imperial County Fire Department shared joint command with the Bureau of Land Management.
The cause of the initial fire is under investigation.
