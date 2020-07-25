Firefighters from Rural/Metro rescue dog from canal

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department rescued a dog that was found in a canal last weekend after it was unable to get out on its own.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said that on Saturday, July 18, firefighters from Station 1 were dispatched to the area of Avenue 6E to assist animal control with a dog trapped in a canal next to the levee.
Upon their arrival, firefighters located a 50-pound pitbull mix that had been swept past the moss grate and into the syphon.
The dog could be seen through the grate holding on to the turnout door.
“I’m glad we got there when we did because the dog had been in the water for a while, and John was not going to be able to get out on its own,” Chief Soule said.
The water level in the irrigation canal was 2 feet deep, but in the syphon, it was approximately 4 feet in depth.
Firefighter John Rice, after getting into the canal, was able to snare the dog and rescue it without incident.
The dog was then turned over to the custody of animal control.
But the story doesn’t end there, according to Chief Soule.
He said one of Rural Metro’s dispatchers recognized the dog from a lost pet post on social media and was the owner, who went and picked up the dog later the same day.