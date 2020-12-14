Firefighters from the Rural/Metro Fire Department put out a residential fire, saving two cars and a camper trailer that were also on the property.
According to Fire Chief Tim Soule, firefighters were dispatched to the area of E 35th Street at approximately 7:15 p.m. Dec. 3 for a report of a single-wide mobile home that was on fire.
The mobile home was engulfed in flames and smoke by the time firefighters arrived on scene, but due to the efforts of 14 firefighters – four engines and a water tender – the fire was quickly extinguished.
“It was a very quick and aggressive knock down of the fire,” Chief Soule said. “The crews did a good job.”
Firefighters also remained on scene afterward searching for hot spots. While no other residences were affected, the mobile home, however, was a complete loss.
There were no reports of any injuries and the family that occupied the mobile home was able to evacuate safely.
Soule added that one of the occupants of the mobile home reported that she noticed the lights flickering shortly before the fire broke out in the back of the residence.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Soule said it is believed to be electrical in nature.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.