Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a trailer fire early Saturday morning and remained on scene for several hours protecting a home on the property.
According to Fire Chief Tim Soule, a trailer was reported on fire at approximately 2:48 a.m. in the area of W. 12th Street, and when firefighters arrived on scene they found multiple structures and vehicles on fire.
“The fire had been burning for a while before someone saw it and called 911,” Chief Soule said.
Several horses in nearby stalls were also endangered and had to be released. They were later recaptured with the assistance of firefighters.
Chief Soule added that, despite the amount of fire on the property at the time, firefighters were able to save the home.
No injuries were reported and the cause of this fire is currently under investigation. The City of Yuma Fire Department also provided mutual aid in putting out the fire.
