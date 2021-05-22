Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Foothills Thursday evening.
According to Fire Chief Tim Soule the fire was reported at about 5:02 p.m. at a home in the Mesa Del Sol subdivision.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found the garage, which was attached to the house on fire.
“The resident of the home was trapped in the backyard and firefighters had to assist her in getting past the burning garage,” Chief Soule said.
The fire was extinguished within a half hour of firefighter’s arrival and contained to the garage.
“The roof of the garage collapsed while firefighters were in the process of extinguishing the fire,” Chief Soule said.
He added that while a lot of the house was undamaged it was not able to be reoccupied because firefighters had to tear down some of the inside ceilings to prevent it from spreading.
Firefighters also found a cat and attempted to revive it using a specialized animal oxygen mask, but were unsuccessful in doing so.
There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.