A fire under the Ocean-to-Ocean Bridge caused traffic to be diverted and some minor damage to the bridge itself on Wednesday.
According to Yuma Fire Department spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported at about 5:20 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from underneath the south end of the bridge.
Yuma police officers closed down traffic to the bridge while firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and ensured it was completely out.
“The fire originated, and largely occurred in, a large pile of trash accumulated by transient individuals illegally camping under that section of the bridge,” Erfert said.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, although it was believed to have been human caused, occurring in an area where transients are known to camp,
There were no injuries reported and damage was limited to some electrical wiring under the bridge.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.