Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., a house in the area of Prescott Avenue and 39th Lane was reported on fire.
When firefighters arrived, they found large flames coming from the back patio of the home and a propane tank on fire.
The propane tank was removed from the backyard and placed a safe distance away from the home.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines and began extinguishing the fire.
When firefighters pulled down the ceiling of the back patio, they found the fire had also spread into the attic space.
That fire was quickly put out before it could spread to the inside of the home.
No injuries were reported and firefighters stayed on scene afterward to ensure no hotspots remained.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
