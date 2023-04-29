fire

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the area of Prescott Avenue and 39th Lane Thursday evening.

 Photo courtesy of RURAL METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a residential fire Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., a house in the area of Prescott Avenue and 39th Lane was reported on fire.

