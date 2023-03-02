Yuma firefighters responded to a reported kitchen fire Tuesday evening, which was quickly extinguished.
Yuma Fire Department Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin said the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m., with firefighters being dispatched to a home in the 100 block of North 17th Avenue.
Arriving firefighters found light smoke coming from the front door of a single-family home.
“Firefighters quickly extinguished a small fire in the kitchen, and kept it from spreading throughout the home,” Franklin said.
Damage from the fire was limited to a storage rack and the wall above and behind it.
A woman and two children were home at the time the fire occurred and were able to evacuate safely.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters have been unable to rule out child fire play as a cause of this fire.
Franklin said matches, lighters, or other fire-starting instruments must be kept out of reach and secured from children.
“Children also must be taught that these items are tools and not toys,” Franklin said. “The potential for property loss, injuries, and deaths, are great.”
Burn injuries are some of the most painful and difficult injuries to treat, and the one playing with fire is often one of its first victims.