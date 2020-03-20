Firefighters put out motorhome blaze

City of Yuma firefighters responded to a report of a motorhome on fire just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the Palms RV Resort, located at 3400 South Avenue 7E.
According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, when firefighters arrived on scene they found a motorhome with smoke and flames coming from it.
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire. Both of the occupants of the recreational vehicle were able to evacuate safely.
The fire was believed to have originated in the area of the refrigerator.
Damage was limited to the middle section of the RV surrounding the refrigerator, but it was not able to be reoccupied.
Because space and exits can be limited, Erfert included that RVers need to pay particular attention to their alternate escape routes.
