Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department extinguished a travel-trailer fire Thursday morning.
The fire, which was endangering nearby woods in the vicinity, was reported at approximately 10:50 a.m. near the VFW Post 8242, which is located at 7120 S. US Highway 95.
According t5o Rural Metro, the owner acted quickly and drove the trailer, which was connected to a flatbed pickup truck, out of the woods prior to firefighters arrival.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found the fifth-wheel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing any damage to the attached vehicle.
The fire did not spread to the nearby woods and there were reports of any injuries.
