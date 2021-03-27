Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to milepost 31 on Interstate 8 Thursday evening for a semi-trailer truck that was reported on fire.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said the incident happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, they found the truck fully engulfed in flames.
“Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and extinguished it within minutes,” Rodriguez said. “They stayed on scene afterward and continued to soak it down.”
There were no reports of any injuries and Interstate 8 was shut down temporarily.
The fire destroyed the cab of the truck. The driver, however, was able to get out safely.
It is unknown what caused the fire.
Rodriguez said the incident was initially reported by a trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety as a vehicle fire.
However, when the first engine arrived at the scene and saw that it was actually a semi-trailer truck, a second engine was requested.
Rodriguez said the trooper told firefighters that when he came upon the truck it was stopped on the side of the road and black smoke was coming from underneath it.
The trooper had gone back to his patrol car to get a fire extinguisher, but by the time he got back to the truck, the fire had grown too big for him to be put out by himself.
According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, the truck had been pulling a trailer filled with boxes of lettuce and one westbound lane was closed for an extended period of time until the trailer could be unloaded.
