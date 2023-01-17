A semi-truck parked near gas pumps at a Speedway gas station in Yuma caught fire Monday afternoon.
Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff, of the Rural Metro Fire Department, said the fire was reported at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 32nd Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the semi-truck fully involved in flames. The overhead awning and several gas pumps were also on fire.
“We immediately hit the emergency shut off button for the gas pumps,” Woodruff said.
Firefighters ran several water lines to put the fire out and used a ladder truck to spray the fire from above.
Mutual aid was also requested from the Yuma Fire Department and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, which responded with an Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) Truck.
While high winds often present a challenge for firefighters, Woodruff said it actually assisted them this time.
“Fortunately, the wind was with us,” Woodruff said. “The wind fed the fire but kept it from spreading to the building.”
Woodruff said it is unclear how the fire started but it was quickly extinguished before the store was damaged or anyone was injured.
Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office blocked off 32nd Street in both directions while firefighters were on scene and traffic was detoured at 3E and 3-1/2E
The semi-truck, the awning and eight gas pumps were completely destroyed in the fire.