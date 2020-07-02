Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department helped game wardens from the Arizona Game & Fish Department rescue a young bull elk from a water-filled canal Tuesday after it had fallen in and was unable to get itself out.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Avenue 35E and County 8th Street, and was reported by a farmer who said the elk was unable to climb the canal’s steep concrete walls.
“The game and fish wardens said the elk was from somewhere north and wandered into the area,” Rodriguez said. “I did not know there are elks in Yuma County.”
After several tries, a game warden, who was standing on the bank, was finally able to lasso the elk by the horns with a rope, and firefighters helped to safely pull it from the canal.
Once the elk was out of the canal, they were able pin it to the ground, cover its eyes so it wouldn’t panic, and load it into one of the game warden’s trucks, so it could be relocated.
Rodriguez added that rescuing a wild animal is always risky because they are unpredictable.
“Fortunately this elk was cooperative,” Rodriguez said.
Game wardens later released the elk near Avenue 33 and Palomas Road, far away from any canals.
Rodriguez said from start to finish, the incident took about an hour and the elk was uninjured.