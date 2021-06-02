Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department rescued two people on Saturday who had been stung multiple times inside their home by a swarm of bees.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said the incident happened at approximately 9:02 a.m. with firefighters responding to the area of E. County 18th Street and S. Avenue E.
Rural Metro dispatch also sent a professional beekeeper to the location.
When firefighters arrived on scene they suited up in their turnout gear and made entry into the home, where they found one patient who was unresponsive.
Soule said there were four occupants in the house at the time, with two being transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The two other occupants declined to be transported.
Rural Metro offered important safety precautions to take if you encounter a swarm of bees or a beehive:
- Stay away from the bees and secure yourself in a location where the bees cannot reach you, such as a building or vehicle.
- Do not attempt to exterminate the bees yourself. Call a professional beekeeping service to remove the bees.
- If you are under attack, shield your face and run away in a straight line. Seek shelter as soon as possible. Do not jump into a pool of water (bees are known to wait for you to come up for air).
- If your safety or the safety of others is in danger, call 911. Bee stings can result in serious and life-threatening allergic reactions.
Soule added that if you notice bees settling on your property, call a professional bee removal service as soon as possible.
