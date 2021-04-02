Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire at the Fortuna Pond campground Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Tim Soule said the call initially came in at about 3:30 p.m. as an RV on fire, but when firefighters arrived on scene they found brush and thick grass burning.
The south side of the campsite was evacuated while Rural Metro firefighters worked with firefighters from the Bureau of Land Management to extinguish the fire.
The fire, which took about three hours to put out, was contained to an approximately one-acre area.
There were no reports of any injuries and no structures were endangered since it is not a developed campsite.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, the manner in which it started is not.
“It was definitely human-caused,” Soule said.
BLM firefighters remained on scene afterwards monitoring for any hot spots.