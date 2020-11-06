Firefighters from the Wellton, Tacna and Lake Martinez Fire Departments responded to a brush fire just north of the Town of Wellton on Thursday.
The fire broke out at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Gila River Bottom, according to the Wellton Fire Department.
Firefighters from all three departments responded to the scene quickly and worked together to extinguish the fire, which burned an estimated 25 acres.
The fire was reported to be 90% contained and the Wellton Mohawk Irrigation District had two bulldozers on scene creating fire breaks to prevent it from spreading.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but is being investigated.
