A large brush fire off the north side of Levee Road near Quechan Drive has burned an estimated 15 acres, but is not threatening any structures, according to the Rural Metro Fire Department.
Rural Metro Fire Chief Tim Soule said the fire broke out at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday evening in the river bottom, and spread quickly due to windy conditions.
The public is being asked to avoid the area due to blowing smoke and ash.
While there were no reports of any injuries, firefighters had to evacuate the area, which is known to occasionally have transients camps.
“We don’t want anybody out there ahead of it,” Soule said
Soule added that the fire has been turned over to the Bureau of Land Management, and that the winds are blowing it toward the east.
Rural Metro firefighters remained on scene to help monitor the fire, which is expected to burn through the night, and provide assistance.
