Firefighters from the Imperial County Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in Winterhaven Thursday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Danny Stauf, the fire was at a phone company, which is located in the 500 block of 2nd Street, a short distance away from Station 8.
Firefighters from Station 8 were on scene in moments and when they arrived they found smoke coming from the roof and from underneath the doors.
Stauf said firefighters immediately made entry into the building in an attempt to extinguish the fire, but could not do so because it was in the ceiling.
Firefighters pulled back out of the building and called for mutual assistance, with the Yuma Fire Department, Rural Metro, the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department and the Holtville Fire Department all responding.
Additional units from the Imperial County Fire Department also responded, including its Hazmat unit, due to there being 27 batteries inside the building.
When firefighters from the Hazmat team were finally able to go into the building they found the batteries were undamaged.
“There was no hazard, everything was deemed safe,” Stauf said.
Firefighters remained on scene after putting out the fire to make sure it did not flare back up.
There were no reports of any injuries and the two employees who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.
