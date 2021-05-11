Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned home Sunday morning.
At about 11:21 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to 355 E. George St. in Somerton for a report of a house fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the center of the roof.
Battalion Chief Louie Carlos said that during the initial assessment of the incident, it was determined that the home was abandoned, and that the closest neighboring house was approximately 20 feet away.
“The windows were boarded up and no utilities were connected,” Carlos said. “There has also been fires at this location twice before.”
Mutual aid was immediately requested from the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Fire Department.
The Yuma Fire Department and an ambulance from Rural Metro staffed the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department while its firefighters were on scene of the house fire.
Firefighters from MCAS Yuma used a powerful water hose on their ladder truck to douse the flames from above the house.
Afterward, Somerton Cocopah firefighters put out any smaller fires inside the home that had not been extinguished yet.
The fire was determined to be completely extinguished at 12:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
“We weren’t able to determine if it was human-caused,” Carlos said.
