Four apartments were damaged by a fire Thursday afternoon, and were not able to be reoccupied.
Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a fire at the Rancho Escondido Villas.
Battalion Chief Martin Mendez said the fire was reported at approximately noon in the 3600 block of West 8th Street.
A total of four apartments were affected by the fire, according to Mendez, with two being heavily damaged by smoke and flames and two others by smoke.
“We had to tear down the ceiling because the fire got into the common attic,” Mendez said. “None of the apartments are able to be reoccupied.”
Some occupants of the apartments were not home at the time, but those who were escaped safely, so there were no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters also rescued a cat from one of the apartments.
“They used a Fido bag to revive it,” Mendez said.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the occupants who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to Mendez.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
